Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Injury won't stop triple medal quest in Tokyo says Laura Kenny

British track great Laura Kenny has no intention of scaling back her triple-gold ambition for the Tokyo Olympics despite a broken shoulder that threatened to wreck her season. Kenny, winner of both team pursuit and omnium gold at the last two Olympics, fractured her scapula when crashing at a World Cup event in Canada in January. NBA roundup: LeBron gets Lakers past Celtics

Anthony Davis tallied 32 points and 13 rebounds and LeBron James recorded 29 points, nine assists and eight boards, and the Los Angeles Lakers weathered a career-high-tying 41-point effort by Jayson Tatum to beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday at Staples Center. The historic rivals went back-and-forth throughout the game, and right down to the wire. The Celtics took a 110-108 lead with 1:17 remaining when Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 points, knocked down a 3-pointer. 'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional Los Angeles tribute

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17. Japan health minister says too early to talk about cancelling Olympics

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday it was still too early to talk about cancelling the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which start on July 24, due to the coronavirus and its spread in Japan. Questions have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or canceled, with one London mayoral candidate saying London was ready to host the games if needed. Djokovic continues hot streak with opening win in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. Djokovic, who helped Serbia to victory in the ATP Cup before lifting his eighth Australian Open title last month, struck 22 winners and did not face a break point against wildcard Jaziri in a near-faultless display. Wilder says wants Fury rematch: report

Deontay Wilder will exercise his rematch clause in a bid to regain his WBC heavyweight belt from Tyson Fury after the Briton beat the American on Saturday, he has told The Athletic. Wilder and Fury fought to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018 but their rematch was a one-sided affair as the 'Gypsy King' took control early and never let up en route to a seventh-round stoppage. Tennis: American teenager Anisimova upsets Svitolina in Qatar

American teenager Amanda Anisimova claimed the third victory of her career over a top-10 player on Monday by stunning fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3 in the Qatar Open second round. Anisimova, who last beat a top-10 opponent on the way to her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open last year, struck 27 winners in a display of relentless aggression and saved all three break points on her own serve. Ledecky still 400 free favorite for Tokyo, says Titmus

Australia's Ariarne Titmus says Katie Ledecky is "100% still favorite" to win the 400 meters freestyle gold at the Tokyo Olympics despite upsetting the American world record holder at Gwangju last year. The teenager ended Ledecky's six-year unbeaten run at world championships with a swim of three minutes 58.76 seconds in the 400 final, a full second quicker than the American. Boxing: Fury versus Joshua 'will happen', says promoter Hearn

A fight between British champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title "will happen" and could be the biggest in the history of the sport, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday. Hearn told Sky Sports television he would do everything possible to agree a deal, and both sides would be "clowns" and "idiots" if they did not make the fight happen. Hurricanes acquire 3 players, including F Trocheck

The Carolina Hurricanes are going all-in on their pursuit of a playoff berth, making a series of moves Monday to improve their offense and defense. First, the Hurricanes received forward Vincent Trocheck from Florida in exchange for forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark and prospects Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie.

