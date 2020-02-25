Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by innings and 106 runs

Left Menu
Dhaka, Feb 25 (AFP) Spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed five wickets as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test in Dhaka on Tuesday. Zimbabwe, who started their second innings trailing by 295, were bowled out for 189 in the second session on day four, with Nayeem returning match figures of 9-152 with his off-spin.

Nayeem was supported by fellow spinner Taijul Hasan who took four wickets in Zimbabwe's second innings. Skipper Craig Ervine top-scored with 43. Bangladesh declared their first innings on 560-6, replying to Zimbabwe's 265 runs. (AFP) PM PM

