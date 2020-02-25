Left Menu
Soccer-Liverpool deserve to win Premier League, says Man Utd's Pogba

  Updated: 25-02-2020 19:00 IST
Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League this season and already have one hand on the trophy, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said, adding that it hurts to see his team's fiercest rivals doing so well. Liverpool beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday night to move within 12 points of winning their first league title in 30 years, while United are in fifth place, 38 points behind the Merseyside club.

"They are so way ahead of everyone else," France international Pogba told ESPN https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united/story/4059838/man-uniteds-pogba-praises-liverpool-but-we-dont-want-them-to-win-the-title. "They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy." Liverpool have 26 wins and one draw in 27 league games, and Pogba said Juergen Klopp's team had improved continuously over the last few campaigns.

"They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they (lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid)," the 26-year-old said. "As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don't want them to win the title.

"We don't want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition teams, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today," said the France international, who has not played this year due to injury.

