Chennaiyin draw 2-2 with NorthEast, to face FC Goa in play-offs

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:59 IST
Chennayin FC drew 2-2 with NorthEast United FC here on Tuesday to end their league engagements on the fourth spot and will now take FC Goa in the play-offs of the Indian Super League. Masih Saighani fired Chennaiyin into the lead (17th minute) before two goals in either half by Martin Chaves (43rd, 71st) seemed to have handed all three points for NorthEast United. But a late equaliser from Lallianzuala Chhangte (90+3rd) ensured the away side took a point.

NorthEast finished their season on the ninth spot with 14 points. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, finished fourth with 29 points and will now take on FC Goa in the play-offs. The other play-off will feature Bengaluru FC and ATK.

With not much riding on this game, both the teams made big changes to their starting XI's with as many as 19 Indian players involved. While Masih Saighani was the only overseas player for Chennaiyin FC, Martin Chaves and Jose Leudo were the foreigners for the home side.

The opening exchanges were slow and scrappy. The first chance fell for Ninthoinganba Meetei who saw his shot on goal deflected away by an alert Deepak Tangri. In the 17th minute, Chennaiyin surged ahead after NorthEast failed to clear a throw-in into the box. Saighani reacted quickly to lash a left-footed shot past Sanjiban Ghosh in the NorthEast goal.

The visitors tried to keep possession after going ahead and did have a few chances to double their lead. Anirudh Thapa did well to make some room to shoot inside the box but saw Leudo block it away for a corner. A few minutes before half-time, Leudo helped NorthEast claw their way back into the game. His brilliant cross-field pass saw Meetei get ahead of Tondonba Singh into the penalty box. The left-back was forced to bring the NorthEast attacker down and concede a penalty.

The referee also deemed the foul worthy of a red card and sent Tondonba off. Chaves duly converted the spotkick and pulled NorthEast level. Chennaiyin were on the backfoot after the restart.

However, NorthEast lacked a bit of quality in the final third as a goal eluded them. Chaves then took matters into his own hands in the 71st minute. Nim Dorjee Tamang laid off the ball for Chaves on the edge of the box. The Uruguayan sent in a terrific volley to pull the Highlanders ahead. However, there was a late twist in the tale as substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the equaliser for Chennaiyin in injury time with a smart shot from the edge of the box.

