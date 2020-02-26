Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Irish govt says Italy fixture should be cancelled due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 03:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Irish govt says Italy fixture should be cancelled due to coronavirus

Ireland's rugby union on Tuesday called for an urgent meeting with the minister for health after he said its Six Nations rugby fixture against Italy scheduled for March 7 in Dublin should not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. More than 280 cases have been diagnosed there, making it the worst-hit country in Europe and officials in Italy have been forced to cancel a number of sporting events, including two PRO14 rugby fixtures set to take place on Saturday.

"The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead," the minister Simon Harris told national broadcaster RTE, adding that he would consult with the Irish Rugby Football Union. Within hours, the IRFU responded, saying it was looking for an urgent meeting with the minister "as to the specific reasoning behind calling for the cancellation."

It said it would not comment further until it gets an understanding of the governement's "strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings." In a statement, the chief medical officer in Ireland's Department of Health, Tony Holohan, said the recommendation to cancel the match was based on the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak in northern Italy, and on the consequent risk of importation of cases into Ireland should the game go ahead.

A spokeswoman for Six Nations said it was aware of the recommendation from the Irish Health Minister and will remain in close contact with the IRFU regarding the outcome of discussions with the Irish government. After the first three rounds of the Six Nations, Ireland and England both have nine points, four behind leaders France.

There is a precedent for Six Nations' matches being postponed due to health concerns. In 2001, three Ireland matches -- against Scotland, Wales and England -- were delayed by almost six months to limit the spread of foot and mouth disease. There have been no confirmed reports of coronavirus in Ireland.

Last year, Italy had their Rugby World Cup game against New Zealand cancelled due to a typhoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Turkish-backed rebels say they seized town in Syria's Idlib in first advance

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have seized the town of Nairab in northwest Syrias Idlib province, Turkish and rebel officials said on Tuesday, the first area to be taken back from advancing Syrian government forces. Syrian Pre...

Liberian former IMF official nominated for Fund's No. 2 job

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday nominated former IMF official Antoinette Sayeh to become the organizations No. 2 official, passing over a U.S. Treasury official who had been viewed as a top cand...

US lauds India's role as net provider of security in Indian Ocean Region

Following US President Donald Trumps two- day visit to India, the United States on Tuesday lauded Indias role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region IOC. A joint statem...

Food giant Nestle delays all business trips over virus

Zurich, Feb 26 AFP Swiss food giant Nestle, owner of KitKat and Nespresso, on Tuesday said it was postponing all business trips until March 15 at the earliest because of the new coronavirus epidemic. We have asked all of our employees world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020