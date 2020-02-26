Left Menu
Hayes tallies twice as Flyers double up Sharks

  • Reuters
  Philadelphia
  26-02-2020
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

Kevin Hayes had two goals and an assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday. Travis Konecny added one goal and two assists while Nicolas Aube-Kubel contributed one goal for the Flyers, who won their fourth game in a row.

Scott Laughton recorded two assists to help Philadelphia improve to 22-5-4 at home. The Flyers are now 17-0-1 this season when Hayes scores a goal.

Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves. Joel Kellman and Noah Gregor each scored a goal for the struggling Sharks, who have dropped five straight. San Jose goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 23 shots.

The Flyers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead at 1:32 of the first period when Aube-Kubel scored on the power play. From there, the Sharks became ultra aggressive and tied the game at 1 when Kellman scored at 6:30.

Philadelphia nearly went ahead by one goal with 54 seconds remaining in the first as Laughton fired the puck directly off the post. Hayes gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead at 3:51 of the second. The Sharks challenged the goal, contending that the Flyers were offsides, but the challenge was denied and the goal was confirmed.

The Flyers took a 3-1 advantage at 9:41 when Konecny received a pass from Hayes and sent it through Dell's pads. San Jose had a solid scoring opportunity at 11:32 of the middle period when Marcus Sorensen ripped a wrist shot from point-blank range. However, Hart turned the shot away and maintained the two-goal lead.

Hayes scored his second goal of the game with a nifty backhand as the puck became loose in front at 3:43 of the third period. Hayes now has 21 goals this season. The Sharks had trouble creating chances in the third and finally got a good opportunity when Timo Meier took a wrist shot at 7:16. Though the shot was saved by Hart, Gregor soon cut the lead to 4-2 at 8:18.

Dell was pulled for an extra skater in the final 2:01, but the Sharks were unable to score.

