Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-'Frustrated' Kenin keen to rediscover Melbourne Park rhythm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 08:37 IST
Tennis-'Frustrated' Kenin keen to rediscover Melbourne Park rhythm
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin says she is frustrated by her inability to rediscover the rhythm that secured her a maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park after the American crashed out of the Qatar Open. The 21-year-old suffered a 6-3 7-6(4) second-round defeat to Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday. Last week, Kenin fell at the first hurdle against Elena Rybakina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

"Honestly, it's just finding my rhythm again. I feel like I'm completely out of it," Kenin, told the WTA website https://www.wtatennis.com/news/1624831/-it-s-pretty-frustrating-kenin-searches-for-rhythm-after-doha-defeat. "It's really frustrating. Obviously coming off of Melbourne, where I felt I was playing the best tennis of my life, coming down to playing, not the worst, but not playing the tennis I want to be playing.

"She (Yastremska) played better at important moments and I made too many unforced errors, I just felt pretty flat footed the whole match ... I feel like I can't find my game." Kenin is back in action at Lyon next week before she returns to the United States for the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments.

Top-ranked Ash Barty, Australian Open runner-up Garbine Muguruza and former world number one Karolina Pliskova all advanced to the next round in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong forecasts average growth rate of 2.8% from 2021-2024

Hong Kongs economy is expected to expand at an average growth rate of 2.8 in real terms from 2021-2024, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday, as he announced his budget for the Asia financial hub.Chan also forecast 2020 gross dom...

Power play propels Devils past Red Wings

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and the New Jersey Devils scored three power-play goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts ...

Ovechkin’s shootout winner lifts Caps over Jets

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday night. Th...

Going to take series-decider like knockout game or WC final: Enoch Nkwe

Ahead of the series-decider against Australia, South Africas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe said that his team is going to take the crucial match like a knockout game or a World Cup final. We are going to take it like a knockout game or a World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020