Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern Munich fans protest over Champions League ticket prices

Fans of Bayern Munich mounted a protest over the ticket prices during their team's match against Chelsea on Tuesday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 08:47 IST
Bayern Munich fans protest over Champions League ticket prices
Bayern Munich fans protesting at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Fans of Bayern Munich mounted a protest over the ticket prices during their team's match against Chelsea on Tuesday (local time). The supporters unfurled a banner during the match at Stamford Bridge which read as: "Away end CFC £55 FCB 59+1EUR, stop club pricing insanity! Twenty is plenty."

"Twenty is plenty" is a reference to the campaign launched in England by the Football Supporters' Federation for clubs to cap ticket prices for visiting supporters at USD 26 dollars, CNN reported. In August last year, UEFA had announced that it had reached an agreement with clubs to reduce ticket prices for away fans in the Champions League and Europa League in the ongoing season.

"Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip," CNN had quoted UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying. "By capping ticket prices, we want to make sure that away fans can still travel to games and play their part in making the atmosphere inside football stadiums so special," he said.

The Bayern fans had staged a similar protest during their Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield last season. Bayern Munich emerged triumphant over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League round of 16 match first leg.

They won 3-0 with goals coming from Serge Gnabry (51st, 74th minute) and Robert Lewandowski (76th minute). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong forecasts average growth rate of 2.8% from 2021-2024

Hong Kongs economy is expected to expand at an average growth rate of 2.8 in real terms from 2021-2024, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday, as he announced his budget for the Asia financial hub.Chan also forecast 2020 gross dom...

Power play propels Devils past Red Wings

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and the New Jersey Devils scored three power-play goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts ...

Ovechkin’s shootout winner lifts Caps over Jets

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday night. Th...

Going to take series-decider like knockout game or WC final: Enoch Nkwe

Ahead of the series-decider against Australia, South Africas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe said that his team is going to take the crucial match like a knockout game or a World Cup final. We are going to take it like a knockout game or a World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020