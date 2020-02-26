Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tsitsipas happy to conserve energy after easing through in Dubai

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 09:21 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas happy to conserve energy after easing through in Dubai
Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been mowing down the opposition without dropping a set in recent weeks and the Greek is confident his game will benefit from spending fewer hours on court. The 21-year-old did not drop a set during his successful title defense at last week's Marseille Open and on Tuesday beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(1) 6-1 in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

"I'm happy that I got two-set victories for a very long time. I'm not spending extra hours out on the court, which for sure is going to help me," Tsitsipas, who has now won 10 consecutive sets, told the ATP website https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tsitsipas-bautista-agut-dubai-2020-tuesday. Up next for the world number six, last year's runner-up in Dubai, is Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who Tsitsipas defeated in the Marseille semi-finals en route to his fifth ATP title.

"He's a tricky player. He does unexpected things on the court. I just need to be there, do my job the way I'm doing it so far. I'm doing great," Tsitsipas said. "I should continue doing the same ... be cautious and know when I have to put in extra effort."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a sleeping pod prototype to help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights. The Economy ...

Ameyo Announces Partnership With WhatsApp for Business for Connecting Businesses to Customers

Ameyo will now help businesses reach around 2 billion WhatsApp users by integrating with the WhatsApp Business API GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ameyo today announced its partnership with Whatsapp to offer WhatsApp for Busin...

Equities continue to tumble on global cues, metals lose shine

Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the fourth consecutive session during early hours on Wednesday after massive sell-offs in global markets amid concerns over coronavirus cases spreading beyond China. At 1015 am, the BSE SP...

Family of Ratan Lal demands martyr status be accorded to him

Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in North-East Delhi, has demanded that martyr status be accorded to him. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had written...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020