Tennis-Tsitsipas happy to conserve energy after easing through in Dubai

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been mowing down the opposition without dropping a set in recent weeks and the Greek is confident his game will benefit from spending fewer hours on court. The 21-year-old did not drop a set during his successful title defense at last week's Marseille Open and on Tuesday beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(1) 6-1 in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

"I'm happy that I got two-set victories for a very long time. I'm not spending extra hours out on the court, which for sure is going to help me," Tsitsipas, who has now won 10 consecutive sets, told the ATP website https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tsitsipas-bautista-agut-dubai-2020-tuesday. Up next for the world number six, last year's runner-up in Dubai, is Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who Tsitsipas defeated in the Marseille semi-finals en route to his fifth ATP title.

"He's a tricky player. He does unexpected things on the court. I just need to be there, do my job the way I'm doing it so far. I'm doing great," Tsitsipas said. "I should continue doing the same ... be cautious and know when I have to put in extra effort."

