Tigers 9, Mets 6 The New York Mets lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Lakeland, Fla., in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday, but Tim Tebow stole the show with his first home run in four spring training stints with the Mets. Red Sox prospect quarantined over coronavirus fear: Boston Globe

The Boston Red Sox quarantined prospect Chih-Jung Liu in his Florida hotel room as soon as he arrived from Taiwan last week due to concerns about the new coronavirus, the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday. The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher, who was signed by the Red Sox in October and had arrived to begin spring training with the team, was quarantined out of "an overabundance of caution," the Globe quoted the Red Sox as saying in a statement. 'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional Los Angeles tribute

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17. Clancy still key cog for Britain's team pursuit machine

Riders have come and gone, technology advanced and tactics evolved in the 12 years since Britain's domination of track cycling's team pursuit began at the Beijing Olympics. The irreplaceable and ever-present cog that has kept the machine churning out medals, however, is Ed Clancy. MLB notebook: Tommy John surgery for Yanks’ Severino

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Tuesday. The two-time All-Star was shut down last week after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm. He was sent from spring training camp in Tampa, Fla., to New York for medical testing. Afghan wheelchair basketball captain hopes peace gives team a shot at Paralympics

One of thousands of Afghans badly injured during years of conflict, Nilofar Bayat hopes for peace so that her wheelchair basketball team can take part in the Paralympics but fears a return to power by the Taliban could quash her dreams. Bayat, now 26, suffered a spinal cord injury at the age of two when a rocket hit her house, killing her brother. Her injury limited her ability to run or jump but has not deterred her from studying, getting a job and pursuing her love of basketball. Tsitsipas happy to conserve energy after easing through in Dubai

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been mowing down the opposition without dropping a set in recent weeks and the Greek is confident his game will benefit from spending fewer hours on court. The 21-year-old did not drop a set during his successful title defense at last week's Marseille Open and on Tuesday beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(1) 6-1 in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. 'Frustrated' Kenin keen to rediscover Melbourne Park rhythm

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin says she is frustrated by her inability to rediscover the rhythm that secured her a maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park after the American crashed out of the Qatar Open. The 21-year-old suffered a 6-3 7-6(4) second-round defeat to Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday. Last week, Kenin fell at the first hurdle against Elena Rybakina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. NFL notebook: Panthers, Rhule endorse Newton in 2020

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants Cam Newton to be on the roster in 2020. The injured quarterback is rehabbing from foot surgery and might not be ready for training camp. He's entering the final year of his current contract and will need to get up to speed with a new coaching staff, including the terminology and concepts installed by coordinator Joe Brady. Ice hockey: Instant celebrity Ayres learning how A-listers live

Part-time ice hockey goalie David Ayres had never been to North Carolina, but he arrived an instant statewide hero, was declared an honorary citizen by the governor, and was suitably feted before the Carolina Hurricanes' home game on Tuesday. The "emergency goalie" visited the North Carolina capital Raleigh as a guest of the Hurricanes, part of a whirlwind tour after the feel-good story of his heroics against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

