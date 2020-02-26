Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin’s shootout winner lifts Caps over Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:48 IST
Ovechkin’s shootout winner lifts Caps over Jets
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday night. The shootout was even at two goals apiece after four rounds before Ovechkin put a back-hander past goalie Laurent Brossoit. Ehlers then came right up the middle and blasted a slap shot that Holtby kicked away to give Washington its second straight victory.

This was the first part of a home-and-home series with the Jets. The second part of it comes in Winnipeg on Thursday night. Washington honored Ovechkin before the game for reaching the 700-goal milestone last weekend, and then he scored the first goal just 1:55 into the contest.

Ovechkin took a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov and quickly put a shot past Brossoit from in front, giving Washington the early lead. That was Ovechkin's 43rd goal this season and the 701st of his career. Jakub Vrana then used his speed to give the Caps a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. The Jets lost the puck in the Washington zone, and Vrana got ahold of it and quickly split the Winnipeg defense and beat Brossoit on a breakaway.

The Caps came up with a number of scoring chances during the second period but didn't break through until Garnet Hathaway put a rebound in with 6:35 remaining. That gave Washington a 3-0 lead. The Jets then rallied to force overtime.

Ehlers grabbed a loose puck and put it past Holtby with 1:27 remaining in the second period. Cody Eakin, who Winnipeg just got in a trade with Vegas, picked up the puck after a turnover and fired a shot that Holtby stopped. Ehlers then buried the rebound. Kyle Connor cut the lead to 3-2 at the 8:39 mark of the third period -- on the Jets' first shot of the final 20 minutes.

Mark Scheifele then got credit for the game-tying goal with 3:14 left as he drove toward the net but the puck hit Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov and slid past Holtby. That tied the game at 3-3 and forced overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

London, Feb 26 AFP Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English crickets new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal. Smith will lead a side that includes Aust...

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers thwart Pelicans' comeback bid

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row...

Jawed Ashraf appointed India's next envoy to France

Diplomat Jawed Ashraf has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Wednesday. Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commiss...

SC issues notice to J-K on plea challenging ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Muftis detention under the Public Safety Act. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020