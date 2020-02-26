Left Menu
Hintz, Stars blow past Hurricanes

  26-02-2020
  26-02-2020
Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars defeated Carolina 4-1, ruining the celebratory mood for the Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin made 40 saves with a splendid performance.

Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson, and Denis Gurianov also scored for Dallas, which is 7-1-1 in its past nine games. Dickinson and Gurianov each added an assist. Sebastian Aho had Carolina's goal, his team-leading 36th of the season. The Hurricanes have lost two of their past three games.

It was Carolina's first game since David Ayres, a Zamboni driver, was summoned as the emergency goalie in Toronto and ended up with the victory. Ayres was in attendance for Tuesday night's game, receiving numerous recognitions and honors. The Hurricanes lost two goalies to injuries in the Toronto game, so Alex Nedeljkovic was in net Tuesday in his NHL season debut. Carolina is without Petr Mrazek and James Reimer for undetermined periods of time.

Nedeljkovic finished with 12 saves. Khudobin has won back-to-back games for the Stars, who began a three-game road trip, and he had to really work for this one.

Seguin scored 51 seconds into the game, and that seemed to help set the tone. Carolina held a 19-1 advantage in third-period shots but couldn't come up with goals after a six-goal outburst in its previous game. The final shot total was 41-16.

Hintz and Dickinson scored within a two-minute span late in the first period as the Stars built a 3-0 advantage. Hintz had been held to just one point in his past six games.

Aho's goal put the Hurricanes on the board 2:33 into the second period. Carolina is 0-2-1 in its last three home games.

