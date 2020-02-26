Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kyrgios accuses Acapulco crowd of 'disrespect' after retiring hurt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:27 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios accuses Acapulco crowd of 'disrespect' after retiring hurt

Nick Kyrgios has accused the Mexican Open crowd of "disrespect" after being jeered following his retirement against Frenchman Ugo Humbert due to a left wrist injury. The Australian had delighted fans with some superb tennis en route to the title in Mexico last year but it was a different story on Tuesday when he was forced to quit the first-round clash after losing the opening set 6-3.

The 24-year-old, who was on court for only 32 minutes, later vented his anger in an expletive-laden news conference. "I'm not healthy, I tried to come here, I tried to play," Kyrgios told reporters.

"I've been doing media for the tournament, been helping out. I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis. And their disrespect?" Kyrgios, placed on probation by the governing body of men's tennis over his behaviour last year, had shown a different side to his character in the lead up to this year's Australian Open.

He had called on the tennis world to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis and triggered an appeal that raised millions of dollars. his exit robs the tournament of a potential blockbuster clash with Rafa Nadal, who advanced with a 6-3 6-2 win over fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

Second seed Alexander Zverev moved past qualifier Jason Jung 7-6(6) 6-1 to reach the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mongolia curbs travel across vast steppe to curb coronavirus risk

Mongolia, Chinas landlocked northern neighbor, will restrict travel from its capital Ulaanbaatar to other provinces until Tuesday in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a minister said on Wednesday.Mongolia - which has not conf...

Take decision on board exams in north-east Delhi centres to held on Feb 27, 28 and 29 by 5pm and inform public by 6pm: HC to CBSE.

Take decision on board exams in north-east Delhi centres to held on Feb 27, 28 and 29 by 5pm and inform public by 6pm HC to CBSE....

Mahathir proposes Malaysia unity govt after resignation

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 26 AFP Malaysias Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his shock resignation as prime minister plunged the country into turmoil. Political factions have been j...

ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday conducted raids at Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation office, Ranchi Registry office and Doranda police station over corruption charges. According to ACB, the depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020