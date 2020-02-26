DRS to make debut in Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy will implement the Decision Review System (DRS) during the upcoming semi-finals and final rounds of the tournament. Each team will have four reviews per innings. DRS system will be implemented with limited tools like virtual pitch map for lbw decisions and slow-motion cameras. Tools like HawkEye, Snickometer, or UltraEdge will not be part of the DRS system.

Board of Cricket Control in India's (BCCI) General Manager for cricket operations Saba Karim said that the use of the DRS system will bring uniformity in semifinals and final of Ranji Trophy. "We wanted to bring in uniformity so we can offer the same to all the teams, and that we could accomplish only for the semi-finals," espncricinfo.com quoted Karim as saying.

Karim said that the DRS system will facilitate the umpire to make better decisions on the field. "For the finals also we'll have the limited DRS. But we're not introducing any new technology for this. There's no HawkEye, no Snicko, nothing of that sort. So whatever is available to us, we will implement that. Basically we're trying to facilitate the umpires to try and come up with better decisions," he added.

Gujarat will take on Saurashtra in the first semi-final clash on February 29 at Rajkot. In the second semi-final, Bengal will lock horns with Karnataka on February 29 at Kolkata. (ANI)

