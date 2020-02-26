Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Open: Yufei, Axelsen headline a star-studded international line-up

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:23 IST
India Open: Yufei, Axelsen headline a star-studded international line-up

World No. 1 Chen Yufei and defending men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen will headline a star-studded international contingent when the 10th edition of the India Open Super 500 tournament will begin here on March 24. With the Olympic qualification cut-off set to end on April 26, the USD 400,000 event will see a galaxy of stars, including eight of the world's top 10 women singles and three of top 10 men singles players, descending at the Indian capital.

A number of top Chinese players, who were cleared to participate in upcoming BWF World Tour tournaments in Europe, are expected to participate in the USD 400,000 event, despite the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus, which began spreading from Wuhan, China. Besides Yufei, world number eight He Bingjiao and former All England champion Shi Yu Qi are the other stars of the Chinese squad who are expected to compete at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium.

Yufei will be leading eight of the world's top 10 women's singles shuttlers with the others being Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, China's He Bingjiao, Spain's Carolina Marin, Korea's An Se Young, Canada's Michelle Li, three-time champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and India's very own world champion PV Sindhu, besides former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal. Among the men, while Axelsen will be gunning for his third title, he will have to contend with fellow top-10 players, India's B Sai Praneeth and 2018 winner Shi Yuqi of China.

Korea's Son Wan Ho, a 2012 champion and former World No. 1, will be another of the star shuttlers vying for the title. Three-time world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who reached the Barcelona Spain Masters final this month, will be one of the young guns capable of causing an upset.

For Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, who had claimed the title in 2015, the tournament will be crucial as they look to bag some valuable ranking points and materialise their Tokyo Olympic dreams. Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen are the other Indian shuttlers who will present their challenege in the singles main draw.

For 2017 champion Sindhu, it will be a perfect battleground to test herself against the world's best in front of the home audience. The tournament will also give the biggest stars a chance to improve their ranking and, in turn, better their seeding at Tokyo – something the likes of Yamaguchi, Intanon, Marin will be hoping to do.

In doubles, all eyes will be on Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are currently ranked 10th and are almost certain of making the trip to Tokyo. The Indian duo will look to produce their best in a heavily-stacked draw that has seven men's doubles pairs from the world's top 10, led by World No. 4 Japanese combination of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

The Indian pairs of Satwiksairaj-Ashwini Ponnappa and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki Reddy need to show their best form in a mixed doubles field that sees the World No. 1 combine of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong leading 9 top-10 teams. The women's doubles section is also packed with eight top-10 teams where Sikki and Ashwini will be the Indian team in contention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Drinks with added sugars may be bad for heart: Study

Consuming sugary drinks may be linked to lipid imbalance, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease CVD, according to a study published on Wednesday. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that...

Japan's snow town turns into hotbed of coronavirus cases

Children played in the snow without masks on Wednesday but Japans coldest prefecture has become a hotbed of coronavirus infections, shutting schools, raising fears about the Summer Olympics and halting tours of a whiskey distillery.Hokkaido...

Doubtful if board exams can be held in northeast Delhi, come with alternative: HC to CBSE

Taking note of the worsening situation in violence-hit northeast district of the national capital, the Delhi High Court said it was doubtful that board exams can be held there and directed CBSE to come up with a plan to re-schedule them or ...

Some kind of ''2002 Gujarat model'' unfolding in Delhi: NCP

Some kind of 2002 Gujarat model is unfolding in Delhi, the NCP said on Wednesday as itattacked the Centre over the violence in the national capital. NCP national spokesperson and Maharashtra ministerNawab Malik also accused the Delhi police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020