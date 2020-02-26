Left Menu
Fernando and Mendis power Sri Lanka to 345-8 against West Indies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hambantota
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:44 IST
Fernando and Mendis power Sri Lanka to 345-8 against West Indies

Hambantota (Sri Lanka), Feb 26 (AFP) Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis both hit centuries to take Sri Lanka to an imposing 345 for eight in the second one-day international against West Indies on Wednesday. Fernando, who blasted 127, and Mendis, who made 119, put on 239 runs in Sri Lanka's highest third-wicket stand West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in their bid to square the three-match series, and paceman Sheldon Cottrell did not disappoint with twin strikes on successive balls in the fourth over.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne went for one and Kusal Perera fell for nought in his 100th ODI before Mendis denied Cottrell a hat-trick and combined with Fernando to thwart the opposition bowling. Mendis got one reprieve on two when West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard dropped a simple chance at first slip off Jason Holder. He went on to score his second one-day hundred.

Mendis and Fernando, who hit his career-best ODI score in 123 balls, smashed 22 fours between them. Fast bowler Alzarri Jospeh finally claimed the centurions in the space of 14 deliveries, and then bowled former captain Angelo Mathews for one.

Cottrell hurt Sri Lanka's middle-order with the wickets of Thisara Perera, for 36, and Dhananjaya de Silva, for 12, to end with figures of 4-67. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

