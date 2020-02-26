Russian tennis star Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam winner, retires
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam winner, is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32, she wrote in Vanity Fair on Wednesday.
"In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday," she wrote. Russia's Tennis Federation had no immediate comment.
