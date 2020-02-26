Table tennis player Naina Jaiswal complains to police over

hacking of FB account Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI): Top table tennis player Naina

Jaiswal has lodged a complaint stating that her Facebook account has been hacked, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Jaiswal stated that somebody hacked her account and she was unable to access it since Tuesday, a

police official attached to Cyber Crimes Wing said. She said the password was changed and somebody was

posting videos and other content, though they were not objectionable, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered and notices sent to Facebook to

stop the "user" from further using her FB account, he added. PTI VVK

