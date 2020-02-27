Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs D Muzzin out four weeks with broken hand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 00:12 IST
Maple Leafs D Muzzin out four weeks with broken hand
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will miss approximately four weeks after suffering a broken right hand in Tuesday night's win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team confirmed Muzzin's injury on social media Wednesday and announced that defenseman Calle Rosen was recalled from its AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, to help fill the void.

The 31-year-old Muzzin was injured late in the second period when he took a puck off his hand. He did not play the third period of the 4-3 win over Tampa Bay. Prior to the injury, Muzzin scored his sixth goal of the season at 12:48 of the first period, extending his scoring streak to six games. On the season, he has six goals and 17 assists in 53 games.

On Monday, the Maple Leafs signed Muzzin to a four-year contract extension worth $22.5 million. The nine-year veteran, who was a member of the Los Angeles Kings' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2014, has recorded 252 points (62 goals, 190 assists) in 579 career games with Los Angeles and Toronto. Muzzin was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old Rosen, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, has two assists in eight games with Colorado this season. This marks Rosen's second stint in Toronto, where he tallied one goal and one assist in eight games during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Toronto currently sits third in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Florida Panthers, who they face on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NBA suspends Hornets' Monk for violating anti-drug program

The NBA indefinitely suspended Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk without pay Wednesday for violating terms of the leagues anti-drug program. His suspension begins with Wednesday nights game against the New York Knicks and will continue unt...

JNUSU gives a call to volunteers for rescue teams working all over Delhi

JNUSU has called volunteers to join the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi to uphold social harmony. In a tweet, the student body has mentioned that they are in need of volunteers to join the rescue teams and anyone interested to...

Canadiens D Mete (foot) out for season

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot, the team announced Wednesday. Mete was injured when he was struck by a shot during a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 18.The 21-year...

UPDATE 3-Trump accuses cable TV of making coronavirus look 'as bad as possible'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV news channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020