Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spring training roundup: Cardinals knock off Astros

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 05:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 04:57 IST
Spring training roundup: Cardinals knock off Astros
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lane Thomas clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and Justin Williams hit a solo blast later in the frame to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 7-5 victory over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros tied the score at 3 in the bottom of the third on Alex Bregman's solo shot. St. Louis, using a split-squad, countered with four runs in the top of the fifth with Brad Miller delivering the tiebreaking single.

Myles Straw had two homers for Houston, which also was using a split-squad. Straw hit a two-run homer in the third to get the Astros on the board and later hit an inside-the-park homer in the fifth. Astros (ss) 4, Mets 2

Cesar Salazar homered and Aledmys Diaz and Dustin Garneaau each had RBI doubles as Houston beat New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard struck out two and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings for the Mets. Marlins 8, Cardinals (ss) 7

Lewin Diaz hit a solo homer and Chad Wallach hit the decisive three-run blast during a four-run, eighth-inning uprising as Miami rallied to edge St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla. Nolan Gorman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Cardinals. Phillies 5, Twins (ss) 4

Arquimedes Gamboa slugged a tiebreaking homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the host Twins at Fort Myers, Fla. Nelson Cruz hit his second home run of the spring for Minnesota Red Sox 6, Pirates 3

Jarren Duran and Josh Ockimey hit two-run homers and Michael Chavis smacked a solo blast as Boston defeated the host Pirates at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates had just four hits in the 7 1/2-inning contest that was halted by rain. Yankees 8, Nationals 2

DJ LeMahieu smacked a tiebreaking ground-rule double during a six-run, third-inning uprising as New York knocked off Washington in a contest called in the fifth inning due to rain at Tampa, Fla. Raudy Read slugged a two-run homer for the Nationals. Twins (ss) 10, Rays 8

Trevor Larnach and Caleb Hamilton each hit two-run homers to propel Minnesota past Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Michael Brosseau hit a two-run blast for the Rays. Orioles 4, Braves 3

Ryan McKenna delivered a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning and scored on a wild pitch later in the frame as Baltimore defeated Atlanta at Sarasota, Fla. Travis d'Arnaud and Bryce Ball hit home runs for the Braves. Tigers-Blue Jays, postponed

Detroit held a 3-1 lead in the middle of the fourth inning over host Toronto when the game was called because of rain at Dunedin, Fla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Opponents of new London Heathrow runway to hear appeal outcome

Opponents of the third runway at Londons Heathrow are set to hear on Thursday whether their legal appeal against the governments decision to expand Europes biggest airport has been successful. Britain has spent almost half a century trying ...

UK car industry seeks support, free-trade Brexit deal, as output falls

Britains car industry called on the government to help boost the market in its upcoming budget and secure a free-trade deal with Europe as output fell again in January, hit by a double-digit slump in domestic demand. British factories produ...

World News Roundup: Netanyahu pulls punches after Sanders calls him racist; Witnesses at Grenfell fire inquiry to be protected and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israels Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racistIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a deba...

Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may in the future have to restrict travel to Italy, South Korea and other countries due to outbreaks of the coronavirus but now was not the right time.Asked at a news conference abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020