Fournier’s hot shooting carries Magic over Hawks

  • Atlanta
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 08:46 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 08:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@OrlandoMagic)

Evan Fournier scored 28 points, including a couple of key fourth-quarter baskets that helped the visiting Orlando Magic defeat the Atlanta Hawks 130-120 on Wednesday. Fournier scored five points during a 9-2 run that enabled the Magic to stretch a four-point lead to an 11-point advantage. Fournier was 11-for-18 from the floor with four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The victory enabled the Magic to split the four-game season series with Atlanta. Orlando has won two straight and four of its last five. Atlanta has dropped two straight. The Magic also got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Aaron Gordon and 17 points and 12 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic.

Orlando's Mo Bamba entered the game early in the first quarter when Vucevic picked up two quick fouls and finished with 15 points -- matching his career high - along with 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Atlanta's Trae Young wasn't expected to play because of flu-like symptoms in the morning. He wound up with 37 points -- 20 in the second quarter - with 11 assists. It was the 29th time that Young has scored 30-plus points and marked his 24th double-double. Young grew fatigued by the fourth quarter and made only 4 of 12 3-point attempts.

The Hawks also got 26 points from John Collins and 14 points from Cam Reddish. The score was tied 64-64 at halftime after a wild second quarter in which the teams combined for 78 points -- 41 by Orlando.

The volatility continued in the third quarter. Atlanta surged to a 75-68 lead on Bruno Fernando's dunk with 9:21 left. But Orlando outscored the Hawks 29-9 and led 97-84 when Gordon scored on a layup with 3:20. The Magic took a 103-95 lead into the fourth quarter. The Hawks played without starting center Dewayne Dedmon, who was out with a sore right elbow.

Orlando returns home on Friday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in the second of four straight home games.

