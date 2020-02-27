Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 World Cup: India post a below-par 133-8 against New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:56 IST
Women's T20 World Cup: India post a below-par 133-8 against New Zealand
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Put in to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight against New Zealand in a crucial group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Opener Shafali top-scored with a 34-ball 46, while Taniya Bhatia chipped in with a 25-ball 23 but India frittered away a solid start to manage a low score.

Radha Yadav scored a 9-ball 14 to give some respectability to the total. For New Zealand, Rosemary Mair (2/27) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) took two wickets each.

Brief Score: India women: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 46; Amelia Kerr 2/21).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on his 77th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on his 77th birthday.He is passionately working for the states progress, especially on farmer welfare and rural development. I pray for his long life ...

Avalanche sneak past Sabres for 4th straight win

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, including the go-ahead score midway through the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night in Denver. Martin Kaut got his first NHL goal, Gabriel Landeskog ...

DMK MLA KPP Samy dead

DMK MLA and former Minister KPP Samy died here on Thursday following illness, party sources said. DMK President M K Stalin condoled his party colleagues death and recalled his various contributions, especially to the fishermen community.The...

Tahir Hussain's call records will reveal Kejriwal's involvement in Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday alleged in a tweet that AAP leader and Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussains phone call details will reveal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020