Women's T20 World Cup: India post a below-par 133-8 against New Zealand

Put in to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight against New Zealand in a crucial group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Opener Shafali top-scored with a 34-ball 46, while Taniya Bhatia chipped in with a 25-ball 23 but India frittered away a solid start to manage a low score.

Radha Yadav scored a 9-ball 14 to give some respectability to the total. For New Zealand, Rosemary Mair (2/27) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) took two wickets each.

Brief Score: India women: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 46; Amelia Kerr 2/21).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.