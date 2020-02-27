Left Menu
Juventus were not very aggressive: Bonucci after club's defeat against Lyon

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said his club was not aggressive enough after Lyon defeated them in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Juventus were not very aggressive: Bonucci after club's defeat against Lyon
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. Image Credit: ANI

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said his club was not aggressive enough after Lyon defeated them in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. "We made a mistake in the first half... We were always second, played long and we were distant between the departments and not very aggressive. And in certain games you pay for it," the club's official website quoted Bonucci as saying.

Juventus suffered a 1-0 defeat in the match. Lucas Tousart scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute. Aaron Ramsey was also not satisfied with Juventus' performance and said that they have a lot of work to do.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, but we didn't play the match we wanted. We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident because we are a united group. This is only the first half, now we work hard," he said. The second leg of the last-16 tie between Juventus and Lyon will be played on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

