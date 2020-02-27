Left Menu
South Korea asks NRAI to clarify position on coronavirus

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-02-2020 17:23 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 17:23 IST
The national shooting federation of South Korea, one of the global hotbeds of the deadly novel coronavirus, has asked its Indian counterpart to make its position clear on whether athletes from the East Asian country would be allowed at next month's ISSF World Cup here In a letter to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh, Korea Shooting Federation Secretary General Yongjae Lee has said that shooters are keen to participate in the event from March 15 to 26.

"Currently, most of the Korean athletes are wishing to acquire Minimum Qualification Standard at the ISSF World Cup -- New Delhi. However, there is a great deal of concern and worries among athletes and officials that they might not be able to participate," Lee said "Kindly state your position regarding COVID-19," he added.

Lee said the tickets for the athletes and officials have already been booked and their visa fees have also been paid. The letter was prompted by a February 26 directive from the Indian Embassy there in which it was stated that people coming to India from Korea, Iran and Italy -- all severely affected by the virus -- after February 10 "may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival." South Korea has more than 1700 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 people have so far died of the disease Six countries, including epicentre China and Taiwan, have pulled out of the World Cup due to the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

