List of sports events affected by the new virus from China

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:43 IST
ARCHERY ISSF International Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 22-28 postponed World Cup in Shanghai from May 4-10 canceled.

ATHLETICS World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021 Hong Kong Marathon on Feb. 9 canceled.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 cancelled Asian cross-country championships in Hong Kong on March 29 postponed.

Tokyo Marathon on March 1: Restricted to elite runners Nagoya Women's Marathon on March 8: Restricted to elite runners.

Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on April 12 canceled AUTO RACING Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed. New date not set.

Formula E's Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 canceled BADMINTON China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed. New dates not set.

Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew German Open in Mulheim from March 3-8 canceled.

Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 postponed Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7.

FIELD HOCKEY Hockey Pro League matches between China and Belgium on Feb. 8-9 and Australia on March 14-15 postponed India women's tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled.

Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled GOLF LPGA Tour Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 canceled.

HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 canceled Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 canceled.

European Tour Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.

Japan LPGA Tour Daikin Orchid Ladies in Okinawa from March 5-8: Spectators banned GYMNASTICS Artistic World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, from Feb. 20-23: China team withdrew.

JUDO Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-9: China team withdrew Dusseldorf Grand Slam on Feb. 21-23: China team withdrew.

FOOTBALL Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2-3 postponed Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27 behind closed doors.

Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoff on March 11 moved from China to Sydney 2022 World Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand. Spectators banned.

AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7 Chinese Super League, due to start on Feb. 22, delayed.

Serie A, B, C, D and Women's Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from Feb. 22. Serie A: 5 matches on Feb. 29-March 1 with no spectators Iran Pro League: Spectators banned from all matches from Feb. 24.

K League in South Korea, due to start on Feb. 29, delayed J League in Japan: All matches from Feb. 25-March 15 postponed.

Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed Japan vs. South Africa men's friendly on March 27 canceled.

FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 changed to video conference SWIMMING Asian water polo championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from Feb. 12-16 canceled.

Diving Grand Prix in Madrid from Feb. 14-16: China team withdrew Diving world series event in Beijing from March 7-9 canceled.

China Olympic trials in Qingdao from March 28-April 4 moved to May 10-16 TABLE TENNIS World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended Australian Open in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO Asian Olympic qualifying tournament on April 10-11 moved from Wuxi, China to Amman, Jordan TENNIS Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7 WTA: Xi'an Open from April 13-19 canceled.

TRIATHLON Olympic mixed relay qualifier moved from Chengdu, China on May 9 to Valencia, Spain on May 1 World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 10 postponed.

Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March 8, in Beihai China on April 5, and Dexing, China on April 11 postponed VOLLEYBALL Beach volleyball World Cup in Yangzhou, China from April 22-26 postponed.

WEIGHTLIFTING Asian Championships from April 18-25 moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan WRESTLING Asian Championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.

Asian Olympic qualifying event from March 27-29 moved from Xi'an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan OTHERS Iran suspends all sports events from Feb. 24 for 10 days, except Pro League soccer matches behind closed doors.

Tokyo Olympic training of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May Chinese Anti-Doping Agency suspended testing from Feb. 3-21.

Winter X Games events in Chongli, China from Feb. 21-23 postponed Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.

World Chess Federation's presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed. New dates not set.

Snooker's China Open from March 30-April 5 canceled. (AP) APA APA

