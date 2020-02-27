Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharmila Nicollet tied-sixth at Joburg Ladies Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Soweto
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:00 IST
Sharmila Nicollet tied-sixth at Joburg Ladies Open

Sharmila Nicollet picked up three birdies en route a one-over 73 that carried her to Tied-sixth at the end of the second round of the Joburg Ladies Open at the Soweto Country Club on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, here After a four-over 76 in the first round at the end of which she was T-16, Sharmila is nine shots behind runaway leader, Czech player Sideri Vanova (69-71) at four-under. Monique Smit (71-76) celebrating her birthday, was second at three-over 147. Three player, Zhen Bontan of the Netherlands and South Africans Lindi Coetzee and Kim Williams were four-over 148 in tied-third place.

Sharmila was tied sixth with three South Africans Tara Grienbow, Stacy Bregman and Lejan Lewthwaite at 149 Sharmila, who has been playing in South Africa for the past few weeks, finished-13 at the South African Women’s Masters and before that she was T-20 at the Dimension Data Ladies. She won the Pro-Am Team competition, too, that week.

Scotland's Jane Turner, who won last week at the Dimenson Data, was Tied-10th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Home set afire by rioters, Delhi family finds hope in 'miracle baby'

For 30-year-old Shabana Parveen, it was nothing sort of a miracle -- giving birth to a heathy baby boy after surviving a murderous attack by rioters who kicked and assaulted her and her husband in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar Their home s...

Ikea not to pass on duty hike impact on imported furniture to customers

Mumbai, Feb 27 PTI&#160;Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer Ikea on Thursday said though the governments recent move to hike customs duty on imported furniture will have an impact on its business, it will not pass on the increas...

Bayer cools prospect of imminent glyphosate settlement

German drugs and pesticides company Bayer was at pains on Thursday to quell expectations it was nearing an out-of-court settlement laying to rest claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer. Bayer said after publishing its earnings...

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

New York, Feb 27 AP Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Graumans Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April Juliens A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020