Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Uncertainty hangs over Serie A as Juve host Inter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:51 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Uncertainty hangs over Serie A as Juve host Inter

The most eagerly-awaited Serie A match of the season takes place on Sunday when leaders Juventus host third-placed Inter Milan yet, like the rest of the programme, uncertainty hangs over the match due to the coronavirus outbreak. Italy has reported more than 400 cases, centred on the industrial heartlands of Lombardy and Veneto, while Italians or people who recently visited Italy have tested positive in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead the table on 60 points, one ahead of Lazio, and Inter in third are on 54 with a game in hand. Inter coach Antonio Conte returns to his former club for the first time since he left in 2014 after leading them to the first three titles in their current run.

After four matches were postponed last weekend, the Italian government banned all sporting contests in six regions on Monday although it accepted a request from the country's soccer federation for Serie A games in the affected area to go ahead without spectators. The matches to be played without fans in attendance are Udinese-Fiorentina on Saturday and the AC Milan-Genoa, Juve-Inter, Parma-SPAL, Sassuolo-Brescia matches on Sunday plus Sampdoria-Verona on Monday.

The other four games -- Lazio-Bologna and Napoli-Torino and Saturday and Lecce-Atalanta and Cagliari-AS Roma on Sunday -- could be played with spectators, it ruled. So far, however, the Serie A league has yet to issue a statement confirming these arrangements, although on Thursday ANSA news agency published the list of referees for the games.

The Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper said the Juventus match could possibly be played with spectators after all. The newspaper said that, with only one confirmed case in Piedmont, that the region's government was considering asking the Italian government for permission to lift the ban on sporting events in the region and allow the public to watch.

There was no immediate comment from the Piedmont government. The report also pointed out that neither Juventus, Inter nor the Torino municipal government have issued any comment on arrangements for the game.

The head of the governing body in the neighbouring Lombardy region did not rule out the possibility of fans attending. "We need to take a look at the situation," Attilio Fontana told RTL radio. "We will check on Saturday and then we will decide."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain suspended from primary membership of party till completion of probe, say AAP sources.

Delhi violence AAP councillor Tahir Hussain suspended from primary membership of party till completion of probe, say AAP sources....

C''garh: Seven cops suspended for inaction after rape incident

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced suspension of seven policemen, including a station house officer SHO, for alleged inaction following a gang-rape in Balrampur district Baghel made the announcement in the stat...

Over 100 guests allowed to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spains Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave the building, a spokesman for the regional government...

In Lebanon, migrant workers hit by financial crisis

Beirut, Feb 27 AFP Eighteen-year-old domestic worker Mary came to Lebanon to help support her family, but now a financial crisis is preventing her from sending money home to Ethiopia A crippling liquidity crunch in the Mediterranean country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020