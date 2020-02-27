Canucks G Markstrom out two weeks following surgery

Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom is out at least two weeks following a "minor lower-body procedure" on Wednesday, announced Canucks general manager Jim Benning. Markstrom suffered the injury Saturday during Vancouver's 9-3 win over Boston and underwent an MRI on Monday. Benning added that the 10-year veteran will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Markstrom, 30, is 23-16-4 in 43 games this season with a .918 save percentage and 2.75 goals against average. A second-round pick by Florida in the 2008 draft, Markstrom boasts a 99-93-27 record in 229 games since joining the Canucks during the 2013-14 season. Vancouver is currently tied for second place in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers and four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canucks' next game is Thursday in Ottawa as they continue a four-game road trip.

Vancouver is expected to rely on Thatcher Demko and recently acquired Louis Domingue to take over the goaltending duties. Demko started in goal Tuesday and made 37 saves in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime win at Montreal. --Field Level Media

