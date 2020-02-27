Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Arrows to host defending champions Chennai City in I-League clash

As the I-League set to resume after a three-day break, young prodigies of Indian Arrows will host the reigning champions Chennai City FC at the Cooperage Stadium on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:18 IST
Indian Arrows to host defending champions Chennai City in I-League clash
Indian Arrows players while practicing. (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the I-League set to resume after a three-day break, young prodigies of Indian Arrows will host the reigning champions Chennai City FC at the Cooperage Stadium on Friday. The Indian Arrows didn't have the best of starts at their new home having gone down to a resurgent Quess East Bengal by 1-3. Following their encounter with East Bengal, the developmental side of the AIFF, again, had to face loss at the hands of Real Kashmir FC by a one-goal margin.

Although they're not in a favourable position on the standings, Shanmugam Venkatesh-coached boys are desperate to prove a point that they aren't ready to let it go so easily. "We remain determined to our cause the goal remains the same that we want to put our best foot forward and work very hard towards the development of the team," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh as saying.

In the last encounter against Chennai City, the visitors won by a narrow margin with Katsumi Yusa scoring the solitary goal of the match that separated both the teams. Venkatesh also spoke about the opponents for the evening. "We expect another tough match against Chennai City. They are a quality team with many skilled players. They have conceded only three goals in the last five matches, so we know we have our tasks cut out. We hope to make good use of playing here in Mumbai and get the three points," he said.

Chennai City, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag of results in the last few encounters as they haven't seen a win since the last three matches. Being placed seventh on the points table, the southerners will look to resurrect their campaign to finish in the top half of the table at the end of the league. Roberto Eslava, skipper of Chennai City, said: "Yes, we do see an opportunity because we are taking each game as it comes and every game is an opportunity. In football, things are unpredictable and the match can go both ways."

"I think, we are doing everything fine and we don't need to change anything. The only thing that needs to change is luck. We are getting clear chances in every match but we aren't able to convert them. We really need to work on making sure that we don't miss clear goal-scoring opportunities," he added. Having amassed just one-point more than relegation-threatened Aizawl FC, the onus will be on Chennai City and their Japanese playmaker Katsumi Yusa to get the team over the line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India to attend signing of landmark peace deal between US and Taliban in Doha on Saturday

Indias Ambassador to Qatar will attend the signing of the landmark peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Doha on Saturday, official sources said on Thursday The deal would allow for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan...

TDP chief created ruckus at Visakhapatnam: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday accused TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating unwarranted ruckus at Visakhapatnam after he came out of the airport. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu created hurdles to law and order s...

IMF likely to downgrade global growth due to coronavirus

The fast-spreading coronavirus will have an impact on global economic growth and the International Monetary Fund is likely to downgrade its growth forecast as result, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georg...

UK government throws open "special adviser" recruitment to all-comers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has launched a website to open up recruitment of the influential special advisers who work at the heart of government. The website advertises talented and experienced communications a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020