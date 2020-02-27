Cubs P Wieck undergoes cardiac procedure

Chicago Cubs left-hander Brad Wieck had a cardiac ablation procedure earlier this week after his physical revealed an abnormal heartbeat, the team said Thursday. The procedure was performed at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago on Monday morning, and Wieck since has returned to the Cubs' spring-training facility in Arizona.

The cardiac ablation is expected to prevent a recurrence of the abnormal rhythm. "Brad will rest and rehab for the next week and be evaluated further to establish a timeline for resumption of pitching activities towards the end of the next week," the Cubs said in a statement.

Chicago acquired Wieck, 28, from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline last July in exchange for right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. Wieck, a reliever, made his major league debut in 2018 with the Padres. In 49 career games between the two teams, he is 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA. He has struck out 59 batters in 41 2/3 innings.

