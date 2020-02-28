Left Menu
Report: Florida WR Jefferson needs foot surgery

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:28 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 00:21 IST
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson will have surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot that was discovered during his NFL Scouting Combine physical, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Jefferson will have the procedure next week with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis. His projected recovery time is 6-8 weeks, per the report.

The son of former NFL wideout and current New York Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson will not be able to work out for scouts in Indianapolis. Jefferson, 23, played two seasons with the Gators after spending his first two seasons at Ole Miss. He caught 49 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns in seven games in 2019.

His four-year totals included 175 catches for 2,159 yards and 16 touchdowns. During workouts for the Senior Bowl, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jefferson was projected as a second- or third-round pick in April's NFL Draft by ESPN analyst Todd McShay.

