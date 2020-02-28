REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-DUBAI Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. CHINA-HEALTH/SPORT-SWISS

Switzerland's largest sporting event cancelled due to coronavirus The annual Engadin ski marathon, one of the world's largest cross-country skiing events with around 14,000 participants, has been cancelled because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Thursday.

MOTOR-F1-TESTING Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United v Club Brugge Manchester United host Club Brugge in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 tie after they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture. The match report will include highlights of the other games, also action from early matches kicking off at 1800 hrs.

27 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-LUD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Ludogorets Inter Milan host Ludogorets in Europa League match. The match will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

27 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-MCI/

Soccer-'Referees go against Real Madrid on purpose' says Vinicius Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. claimed his side had been treated unfairly by the referee in their 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, saying Gabriel Jesus' equaliser should have been ruled out for a foul.

27 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

28 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League Round of 16 draw UEFA stages the draw for the Europa League round of 16

28 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa.

28 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's match against Watford.

28 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open

The semi-finals of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 28 Feb

TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open

The semi-finals of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 28 Feb

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Action from the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 28 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW

Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

28 Feb CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup South Africa v Thailand and England v Pakistan in Canberra

28 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing

Day three of the second round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 28 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-HONDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic second round Second round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

28 Feb RUGBY

Rugby - Super Rugby week five The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.

28 Feb CYCLING

CYCLING-UAE/ Cycling - UAE Tour

Stage six of the UAE Tour is a 158-kilometre ride from Al Ruwais to Al Mirfa. 28 Feb

CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships.

28 Feb DOPING

SPORT-DOPING/SWIMMING-SUN (PIX) (TV) The Court of Arbitration for Sport announces decision over doping affair of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) will announce whether multiple Chinese swimming champion Sun Yang has been found guilty of a doping offence. CAS has to decide whether to accept an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by world swimming's ruling body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during an out-of-competition test in September 2018. 28 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) (TV) Athletics-Russia's suspended federation elects president

Russia's suspended athletics federation names a new president after its head resigned after being provisionally suspended last year for serious anti-doping breaches. 28 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.