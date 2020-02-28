Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magic playing well as T-Wolves visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 02:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:08 IST
Magic playing well as T-Wolves visit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OrlandoMagic)

The Orlando Magic have reversed course following a disastrous stretch to both strengthen their grasp on the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot and inch closer to the No. 7 seed. The Magic aims to continue their ascent Friday when they host the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

Orlando answered a run of eight losses in nine games with its fourth win in five outings on Wednesday, courtesy of a 130-120 victory over Atlanta. Mo Bamba flourished in the early stages against the Hawks, Aaron Gordon scored 18 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Evan Fournier added 14 of his 28 in the fourth.

"That's the way it's gotta be," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "That's what the NBA is. If you want to win, you've gotta have everybody playing well, and our guys know that. We've won four out of five and that's the way it's gotta be." Bamba matched a career high with 15 points after Nikola Vucevic picked up two quick fouls. Bamba also had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Gordon has turned it up in February by averaging 19.9 points and 9.0 rebounds. The spirited stretch has boosted the 24-year-old's season averages to 14.5 and 7.5, respectively. "No adjustments ... just playing the same game, bringing a little bit more energy to it," Gordon said, per the Orlando Sentinel. "Just kind of being more physical ... turning my motor on."

Fournier, who shares the team lead with 19.0 points per game, has upped the ante over his last three. He's averaging 25.7 points while shooting 54.7 percent (29 of 53). The recent drive has enabled Orlando to grab a 4 1/2-game lead for the final playoff spot in the conference standings and pull to a half-game behind seventh-place Brooklyn. The No. 7 seed holds greater weight considering the owner of the eighth slot likely will face reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and league-best Milwaukee in the first round.

The Timberwolves answered a dismal 1-18 run with a sterling comeback in a 129-126 victory at Miami on Wednesday. Minnesota overcame a 12-point deficit with 3:59 remaining in the fourth quarter to complete its second straight season sweep of the Heat. "You just can't say enough about the group in the locker room," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. "It's a special group the way these guys are pushing through a lot of unknowns, a lot of change, a lot of adversity right now so I'm just really thrilled for this group."

D'Angelo Russell highlighted his 27-point performance by sinking seven 3-pointers against Miami. The 24-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in five games since being acquired from Golden State earlier this month. Malik Beasley, acquired from Denver in a blockbuster four-team trade earlier this month, is averaging 21.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in seven games with the Timberwolves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New faces on both sides as Canes host Avs

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a hurry to get their new players up to speed. Amid a tight race for a playoff spot, the urgency will be evident as center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Brady Skjei take spots in the lineup after arriving ear...

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...

IMF mission to visit Argentina next week to continue debt talks -IMF spokesman

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires next week for talks with economy ministry officials about Argentinas economic program and debt strategy, an IMF spokesman confirmed on Thursday. Argentine officia...

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020