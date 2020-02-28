Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 09:31 IST
Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil

Adelaide, Feb 28 (AP) Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are out of the Australian team to play Brazil in a Davis Cup qualifier next weekend in Adelaide Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico this week while de Minaur has aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined him for last month's Australian Open.

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said Friday that doubles specialist John Peers and Alex Bolt have been added to the squad "When we announced the team earlier in the week we were hopeful they both would be healthy to play," Hewitt said.

"As seen in Acapulco during the week Alex's abdominal injury has flared up and Nick has a wrist complaint, and they need to rest and focus on their recovery." Other members of the Australian team are John Millman, Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth The matches are scheduled for Adelaide's Memorial Drive on March 6-7. (AP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Have thwarted Amit Shah's plans, says Tejashwi Yadav on resolution against NRC in Bihar

After the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution to not implement NRC and only implement NPR in its 2010 format, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his party has thwarted the central governments plans to bring NRC.Amit Shah kehte the hum e...

Puel enters Lyon's den for derby under serious pressure

Paris, Feb 28 AFP Lyon are hoping to build on their rousing Champions League win over Juventus this weekend as they face bitter rivals Saint-Etienne, whose coach Claude Puel heads into hostile territory under serious pressure Off the field,...

Experience Commerce, a Cheil Group Company, Redefines the Idea of Modern Workspaces

Agency began operations in its new office from 24th February MUMBAI, Feb. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the agency outgrows its old office and moves to a bigger location, it translates brand belief to behavior. Designs an intelligent workspace...

PM hails talent of Indian scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world, Modi wrote on Twitter.May Indian science c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020