Reuters Sports News Summary

  Updated: 28-02-2020 13:27 IST
  Created: 28-02-2020 13:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup: Bumgarner makes D-backs debut

Madison Bumgarner made his first appearance in an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, giving up one run over two innings, but the Cincinnati Reds cruised to an 8-0 victory Thursday at Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner gave up a home run to Derek Dietrich but nothing else, while recording four of his six outs by strikeout. Tyler Stephenson also hit home runs for the Reds, while Trevor Bauer pitched two perfect innings for Cincinnati. Qualify first, worry later: Marathoners say no time to fear Olympic cancellation

Aspring Olympians at the U.S. marathon trials said on Thursday that they were concerned first with securing one of the coveted few tickets to Tokyo 2020 - and less, at least for now, about whether there would even be an Olympics this year. Numerous international sports events have been hit by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, with about 80,000 people infected, the vast majority in China, raising concern over the upcoming Games in Japan. NHL roundup: Predators tie it in last second, beat Flames in OT

Mikael Granlund scored with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation and then netted the winner 1:20 into overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 Thursday night. In overtime, Granlund took a pass from Ryan Ellis between the bottom of the faceoff circles and floated a shot over Rittich's blocker. Colton Sissons and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 36 saves. Englishman Lewis and American English lead Honda Classic

Tom Lewis conjured up his inner Nick Faldo in earning a share of the first-round lead with a bogey-free four-under-par 66 in strong winds at the Honda Classic in windy Florida on Thursday. Lewis joined American Harris English one stroke ahead of a large group on a day when Brooks Koepka made a triple-bogey and a double-bogey on his way to a 74 in the demanding conditions at water-lined PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. Kobe Bryant handprints among Beverly Hills auction items

A copy of Kobe Bryant's handprints, cast in cement outside Hollywood's famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre, are going up for auction in April along with other memorabilia of the basketball legend who died in January. Julien's Auctions said on Thursday that the handprints are tests that were made by Bryant in 2011 when he became the first athlete to leave his mark alongside some of the movie industry's biggest stars in the forecourt of the theater on Hollywood Boulevard. Barty sets up Kvitova semi-final after downing Muguruza in Doha

World number one Ash Barty eased into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a gritty 6-1 6-7(4) 6-2 victory over Spanish 11th seed Garbine Muguruza on Thursday. The Australian will meet two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the next round. Australia minister urges calm as virus looms over F1, major events

Australia's health minister on Friday urged the sports-mad country not to fear being infected by the coronavirus when attending major events such as Formula One's season-opening Grand Prix in Melbourne next month. Australia kicked off emergency measures on Thursday to restrain the spread of the disease which has infected about 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700. NBA roundup: Harris carries short-handed Sixers

Tobias Harris scored 34 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lift the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting New York Knicks, 115-106, on Thursday. Al Horford had 15 points, nine assists and seven boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. Milton hit all five of his 3-point attempts, while Horford hit all four. Transgender weightlifter Hubbard continues Tokyo bid in Australia

The fairness of transgender athletes competing in women's sports will be under the microscope in Australia on Sunday when New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard continues her bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Hubbard, who competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning seven years ago, will lift in the women's 87-plus kg division in the Australian Open in Canberra on Sunday. Cycling: Dynamite Danes smash world record again to win team pursuit

Denmark's men's team pursuit squad installed themselves as hot favorites for the Tokyo Olympics as they powered to gold at the world championships with a third world record in little over 24 hours on Thursday. The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen, Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen and Frederik Madsen once again proved in a class of their own as they destroyed New Zealand in the final.

