Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battling cancer has put life in perspective: Sir Richard Hadlee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:00 IST
Battling cancer has put life in perspective: Sir Richard Hadlee

It's nowhere close to perfect but New Zealand pace legend Sri Richard Hadlee says he is "at the moment all clear" in his two-year-old battle with cancer, which necessitated two surgeries and changed his perspective on life Hadlee was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2018. A month after undergoing a surgery to have the tumour removed, he had to be operated for a secondary liver cancer.

"It puts life into perspective because I never had symptoms. It was purely a freak situation where a routine colonoscopy determined the problem. I was faced with a huge challenge in my life as odds were not in my favour," Hadlee said during a free-wheeling chat in one of his rare public appearances One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and probably the best ever from this part of the world, Hadlee said the next five years are important.

"Two years have gone by and I have to go through the next three years. Tomorrow I could wake up with a symptom," Hadlee said with the familiar grit of his playing days writ large on his face He recalled the first six months after diagnosis which were like living hell for the legend, who played 86 Tests for New Zealand, taking 431 wickets - a world record at the time.

"At the moment all good, I lost 10 kilos. I do all normal things now, just watch my diet. I get regular check-ups every three months. Tests were also in my favour but I am not out of the woods "I have to still get through the next 12 to 24 months without re-occurrence. If it comes back, I will deal with it then but it won't be good. But at the moment all clear," he said.

The life-changing events of the past two years haven't come in the way of Hadlee keeping a tab on the latest in international fast bowling. "India have got some wonderful fast bowlers. Ishant (Sharma) has done a wonderful job in Test cricket. I like Shami. He brings in a lot of energy as he runs into bowl "Bumrah is one of his kind, very unorthodox but hugely effective. That's the point of difference that he is unusual. They are a very balanced attack and that's why they are No 1. Good batsmen and world class bowling attack." Among the current generation, Hadlee loves England swing bowler Jimmy Anderson and there is a glint in his eyes when he talks about him.

"Anderson has been phenomenal. You just watch it on telly, watch what he is doing, outswinger, inswinger, the release and wrist position "Nearly 600 Test wickets. Stuart Broad has also got a bit to do over the years. What a combination. They are the most successful combination in the history of the game. Incredible." The Canterbury Cricket Association will be building an indoor facility that will be named after him, something he is also looking forward to and hope that adequate funds are raised.

"That makes you appreciate the value of living life, having something to look forward to. Like this project (Hadlee Indoor facility), wanting to see it start, to be completed and opened in my lifetime," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SAD joins farmers' protest outside Punjab finance minister's residence

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday joined the protest launched by families of debt-ridden farmers who committed suicides during the Congress regime over the non-fulfillment of the promise of a complete farm loan waiver. The farmers gathe...

Greece says tightens sea, land borders after Idlib

Greece has tightened sea and land borders with Turkey after developments overnight in the Syrian region of Idlib, government sources said on Friday.A senior Turkish official said Turkey would no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Eur...

Hong Kong's publishing house owner Jimmy Lai arrested over role in anti-govt protests

Media mogul and founder of Hong Kong-based Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in anti-government protests in the city last year. Jimmy, an outspoken critic of Beijing, was arrested along wit...

Afghan officials to meet Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

Afghan officials are set to meet Taliban members in Qatar on Friday ahead of a crucial agreement between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators that will set the timeline for the withdrawal of American troops who have been fighting in Afghanistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020