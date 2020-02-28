Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's tree planting, conservation push sparks land conflicts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:07 IST
India's tree planting, conservation push sparks land conflicts

By Rina Chandran NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A drive to plant trees and conserve areas for wildlife is triggering conflicts over land in India, with poor villagers and indigenous people most at risk of losing their homes and livelihoods, researchers warned on Friday.

India is aiming to increase its forest area and green cover to a third of its total land area by 2030, up from about a quarter, as part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and meet pledges made under the Paris climate accord. Many of India's tree planting programmes are in areas where indigenous communities have traditional land rights, according to a report by New Delhi-based research organisation Land Conflict Watch (LCW).

While infrastructure such as roads and ports are a leading cause for disputes, "conflicts have emerged from unexpected economic activities, such as the state's conservation and forestry initiatives", said Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava, LCW's co-founder. "Marginalised communities - such as tribes and those living in resource-rich areas - are disproportionately impacted by land and resource conflicts," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

There are at least 703 ongoing land conflicts across India, affecting more than 6.5 million people and covering over 2.1 million hectares of land, LCW's research showed. More than two-thirds of the disputes relate to common lands, including forests and grazing lands.

Compared to private land, common lands are often owned and managed by communities and villagers who do not have individual titles. Although the constitution, the Forest Rights Act, and other legislation recognise the traditional rights of communities over forests and common lands, many states have rejected their claims or not sought their consent for developments.

The Forest Rights Act is being challenged in the country's highest court, with millions facing eviction. "It has not been easy to enforce these beneficial legislations as effectively as intended," said Namita Wahi, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, a think tank in Delhi.

"The state has no interest in enforcing these laws to protect people's rights when it limits the powers that they have exercised for so long" over constitutionally-protected areas and forests, she said. State governments have started banking land for tree planting schemes, typically common lands over which there are no clear titles, the LCW report said.

Such land banks are usually made up of land that was initially set aside for industrial and infrastructure projects. When these projects were shelved, states kept the land for potential future use rather than return them to communities. "Once the land is banked, it becomes even more difficult for communities to claim rights over it," Shrivastava said.

As their populations expand, states have to juggle the needs of industries, investors, developers and vulnerable citizens, said Nikita Sud, an associate professor at Oxford University. To powerful industries and investors, a forest or grassland is usually seen as a resource that can be used to aid economic growth, she said.

"Push comes to shove, it is the demands of dominant groups that are given primacy in state policy and practice," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope ill for second day, postpones audiences but working

Pope Francis is still slightly unwell and has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from his residence. In a statement, the Vatican did not specify what the 83-year-old pope was suffering from.At his general audience on...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

German giant Volkswagen has struck a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups representing owners of cars caught up in its dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, a court said Friday The consumer federation and Volkswagen have come to...

OLYMPICS-EXCLUSIVE - Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no Plan B for this years Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday.There will not be one bit of change in hold...

Fire breaks out at terrace of under-construction building in Thane

A fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Thanes Naupada area on Friday.Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020