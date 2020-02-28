Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diksha Dagar soars to tied-second in New South Wales Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubbo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:32 IST
Diksha Dagar soars to tied-second in New South Wales Open
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / dikshadagar14

India's Diksha Dagar shot a solid four-under 68 on the back of three birdies and an eagle in the second round of the Women's New South Wales Open golf tournament here on Friday Dagar carded 69 in the first round and at seven-under 137 is tied-second and two shots behind leader, Manon De Roey, who shot 64 on day two of the competition.

Three-time LET winner Aditi Ashok recovered from her first-round 73 to shoot 68 and rise to tied-11 at the end of the second round. The other four Indians in the field, Tvesa Malik (79-73), Gaurika Bishnoi (74-78), Astha Madan (78-77)and Ridhima Dilawari (81-78) all missed the cut, which fell at two-over Long-hitting Dagar, who will defend her Investec South African Women's Open in a fortnight, also eagled the 10th in a round of 68.

"My approach shots were very good, and my putting. I had a birdie chance on every hole. My driving was slightly off and I missed left and right on a few holes, but my irons were great," she said The 19-year-old Dagar trails Belgian De Roey by two.

De Roey soared into the halfway lead with an eight-under 64 in the second. At nine-under-par, the Belgian, also a long-hitter, moved two strokes clear of her nearest rivals, Dagar, Camilla Lennarth and Agathe Sauzon Dagar, who has not had a top-10 finish in a world ranking tournament since her win in South Africa last March, played through the front nine with birdies on third and seventh.

On the Par-5 tenth, she had a fine eagle to go to four-under, but a bogey on 11th meant she dropped to three-under. She then parred the next five holes before a birdie on 17th for a 68 Meanwhile, Aditi birdied third, seventh, ninth and 10th to reach four-under before dropping a shot on 12th. But she birdied 17th to finish with 68.

Lennarth, who earned her sole LET title in the 2014 Slovak Open, was pleased with her 69 on a more difficult scoring day The 28-year-old Sauzon from Bourg-Les-Valence in France, set the target earlier in the day, with a five-under-par 67.

The 2018 and 2019 champion, Meghan MacLaren, finished just inside the projected cut line, on five-under-par after rounds of 75 and 74.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Santoso to join Indian badminton team next month as singles coach

Experienced Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santoso will be assisting Indias singles badminton players, including Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu, from next month as they prepare for the Tokyo Games later this year Santoso comes in after the ...

Snacks consumed after games linked to unwanted calories in kids: Study

The amount of calories that kids consume from post-game snacks far exceeds what they actually burn while playing, a new study says, which may lead to healthier dietary interventions for children According to the study, published in the Amer...

Geneva international auto show cancelled after virus ban: canton. (AFP) NSA

Geneva international auto show cancelled after virus ban canton. AFP NSA...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

Frankfurt am Main, Feb 28 AFP An important chapter in Volkswagens years-long dieselgate emissions cheating saga appeared headed for a close Friday, as the German car giant agreed a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups VW and Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020