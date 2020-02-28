Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure to fall on Cheetahs and Southern Kings in Guinness PRO14

According to Fourie the ground at Newport is already wet and muddy, and he is anticipating the worst weather conditions yet this season.

Pressure to fall on Cheetahs and Southern Kings in Guinness PRO14
A victory for the Free Staters could see them force their way back into the top three in their conference should the Warriors – who are currently three points ahead of them on the standings – suffer a defeat against the unbeaten Leinster. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

The pressure will fall squarely on the Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings in their Guinness PRO14 clashes this weekend as the Free Staters eye a possible return to the top three in Conference A, while the men from Port Elizabeth will have a deep desire to please their home fans after a challenging run this season.

The Toyota Cheetahs meet the Dragons in Newport on Saturday in what marks their last game on their three-week UK tour and their penultimate match abroad this season, while the Isuzu Southern Kings are back in Port Elizabeth where they will line up against Connacht on Sunday in a game they will target to turn the corner after a series of disappointing results.

In Wales, Toyota Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie's charges will be determined to end a three-match losing run and return home high on confidence before a string of home matches, which includes six matches in Bloemfontein and another away to the Isuzu Southern Kings.

They will, however, be tested thoroughly because apart from facing a committed Dragons outfit on their home patch, they will face a big obstacle in the form of Storm Jorge, which is expected to hit the UK on Saturday bringing gusts of wind between 150km and 200km an hour and heavy rain.

According to Fourie the ground at Newport is already wet and muddy, and he is anticipating the worst weather conditions yet this season.

"These will definitely be the toughest conditions we have encountered so far," said Fourie, whose team struggled in a heavy downpour against Leinster two weeks ago.

"In addition to rain, the huge wind is expected, and the field is already wet. So the game is likely to be played in a mud bath. That is a leveler in any rugby match.

"The Dragons have a bit of experience of the conditions as they played the Warriors last week in Glasgow in very bad conditions. They scored three tries and didn't lose that game by much. But we are determined to end the tour on a high note."

A victory for the Free Staters could see them force their way back into the top three in their conference should the Warriors – who are currently three points ahead of them on the standings – suffer a defeat against the unbeaten Leinster.

And on Sunday afternoon in Port Elizabeth, the Isuzu Southern Kings will look forward to being back in familiar conditions when they host Connacht, although Robbie Kempson (coach) expected the opposition to adapt well to the warmer weather.

"If it was 35 degrees here then it would favor us, but the weather is much milder at the coast," said Kempson.

"It is tougher for travelling there. But we play in a northern hemisphere competition, so we just have to learn to adapt to the conditions."

Kempson believes his team's best performance this season was in their away game to Connacht, and as a result, he anticipated a good contest against what he considers a formidable team that will be hurting from last week's unexpectedly big loss to Edinburgh.

"It was our best performance, but they still managed to get one over us," said Kempson.

"Andy Friend is an excellent coach, and they have an abrasive pack and players out wide that is very dangerous. They played well in Europe this year and we are expecting that kind of performance from them."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India has similar capabilities: IAF Vice Chief on nuclear threat from Islamabad

Pakistan can keep talking about nuclear retaliation and its capability, India also possesses a similar capability, Vice Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora said on Friday. Pakistan can keep talking about nuclear retaliation and ...

Salman Khurshid urges people to stop blame game and restore peace in Delhi

Reacting to the violence in North-East Delhi, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday urged people to stop the blame game and restore peace and calm to the national capital. It is very tragic and sad. It is such a situation where you cant...

'How coronavirus affects lungs of infected patients decoded'

Researchers have for the first time described the pathology of the Chinese coronavirus which has so far killed 3,000 people and infected nearly 80,000 globally since its origin in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 The research, pub...

JK govt issues show cause notices to illegal occupants in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued show cause notices to illegal occupants of Kashmiri migrant colonies here, officials said The show cause notices were issued by the deputy relief commissioner Migrants Jammu through a public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020