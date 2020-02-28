Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series due to side strain

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to left side strain on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:43 IST
Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series due to side strain
England pacer Mark Wood. Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to left side strain on Friday. "Wood sustained the injury at the end of the South Africa tour earlier this month. He underwent several scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side. He will now commence an injury rehabilitation program, working with England and Durham medical teams respectively," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Wood will be replaced by Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood. The England Test squad will travel to Sri Lanka on Monday, March 2. The two-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Joe Root's team currently stands in third place and will be looking to close in on India and Australia, who are currently leading the standings.

The top two teams at the end of the two-year cycle will compete in the ICC World Test Championship final in England in June 2021. England squad: Joe Root (c), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings (wk), Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood.

The first Test of the series will be played at Galle International Stadium from March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ajax face potential talent drain after Europa League failure

Ajax Amsterdams Europa League elimination marked a steep decline from the dramatic highs of last season and the club are now facing a likely talent drain that could force another rebuilding job. Ajax were knocked out in the Europa Leagues l...

British man infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the vessel to six, Japans government said on Friday.He was the first foreigner fro...

BJP appoints 7 district party presidents for Kashmir region

The BJP appointed seven new district presidents of the party in Kashmir region on Friday The partys Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina in consultation with General Secretary organisation Ashok Kaul made the appointments, a part...

Muslims protect Shiv Temple during violence in NE Delhi

In the aftermath of violence, that ripped through North-East Delhi, the Muslim community set an example by protecting a Shiv Temple in the Indira Vihar area from being vandalized on the night of February 25. The man named Shakeel Ahmed, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020