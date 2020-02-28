Soccer-Frankfurt game at Werder postponed after Europa League storm delay

Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga trip to Werder Bremen on Sunday was postponed on Friday by the league after the Eagles' Europa League match at Red Bull Salzburg was delayed by 24 hours due to a storm warning. Frankfurt were scheduled to play Salzburg in the second leg of their last-32 clash in Austria on Thursday but the game was moved to Friday due to a storm in the region.

The German Football League (DFL), in charge of the top two divisions, said in a statement that playing another away game only two days later in Bremen would have allowed little time for the Frankfurt players to recover. "The DFL reinforces its guideline that Bundesliga clubs would need at least two full days recovery time following a Europa League game before playing a Bundesliga game in order also to protect the integrity of the competition," it said.

A new date for the game will be set at a later date.

