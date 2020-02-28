Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 launches 'Football For All'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:36 IST
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 launches 'Football For All'

The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 launched 'Football for All' in the capital on Friday More than 300 kids from NGOs, football academies and schools participated in the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival and took part in the various activities at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The highlight of the day was the 5v5 football challenge which saw eight teams participating, and My Angels Academy winning the knockout tournament in style The carnival, focused on also educating the young children about women's football saw the children participate in activities like quizzes, crossbar challenge and volley challenge.

"By hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, we want to encourage more kids, especially girls, to take up the beautiful game of football. For that, we need to change mindsets about the possibility of playing sports professionally," said LOC's tournament director Roma Khanna "Even simple things like sharing trivia about women's football with the children can be a way to tell them these impressive and unheard stories that can make an impact." FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 also aims to use football as a tool for equality and inclusion. With that in mind, the carnival also saw UN Women conduct a game that was aimed at educating the young crowd about generational equality.

The participants were posed with the choice of kicking the ball towards one of the two messages on two goals. For example, one displayed a message of 'girls don't like sports', and another that had 'girls can choose to like/dislike whatever they please' Similarly, theme messages were displayed at different times, and the choice was posed to the children to understand and learn holistically the idea of equality.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will take place between November 2 to 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana budget is hopeless, disappoints all sections of society: Congress

Main opposition Congress slammed the Rs 1.42 lakh crore Haryana budget for 2020-21, presented by Chief Minister M L Khattar in the Assembly here on Friday, saying it disappoints all sections of the society Expressing concerns over the state...

Dilip Ghosh accuses Opp parties for communal violence in Delhi

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the opposition parties against the new citizenship law for instigating the communal violence in Delhi and expressed grief over the loss of lives The days of politics of instigation, pr...

Accused in Pulwama attack case held, remanded to 15 days NIA custody

In a major breakthrough, National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested one accused in the Pulwama attack case and has been remanded to 15 days of the agencys custody for his detailed interrogation. 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, a...

France calls on Syria, Russia to end offensive, offers Turkey help on refugees

France on Friday called on Russia and the Syrian government to end their offensive in northwestern Syria and said Europe was ready to reinforce its assistance to help Turkey handle Syrian refugees. I reiterated Frances call to the Syrian re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020