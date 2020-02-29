Athletics shut down OF Piscotty with intercostal strain
The Oakland Athletics have shut down outfielder Stephen Piscotty after an MRI revealed an intercostal muscle strain, manager Bob Melvin announced Friday. "I can't give you a timetable at this point," Melvin said. "He's going to be shut down for a bit."
Piscotty, 29, enjoyed a breakout season with Oakland in 2018, recording career-best totals in homers (27) and RBIs (88) to go along with a .267 batting average. Injuries limited Piscotty to just 93 games in 2019. He batted just .249 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.
