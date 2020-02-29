Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaw hits half-century as India reach 85/2 at lunch on day 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 06:52 IST
Shaw hits half-century as India reach 85/2 at lunch on day 1

Young Prithvi Shaw struck an attacking half-century as India batted with a lot of positive intent to reach 85 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand, here on Saturday Put in to bat on a green-top, Indian batsmen, especially Shaw, got value for his shots as his 54 off 64 balls had eight fours and a hooked-six off Neil Wagner.

A rush of blood just after reaching his half-century brought about his downfall. Shaw lunged into a drive to an over-pitched delivery from Kyle Jamieson (1/18) and Tom Latham at second slip plucked a one-handed stunner from thin air Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and skipper Virat Kohli (3) went into lunch as a run-rate of 3.69 in 23 overs was an indicator of changed mind-set that every player and coach Ravi Shastri spoke about.

Mayank Agarwal (7) wasted a DRS as he was plumb in-front to an incoming delivery from Trent Boult (1/19) The 50-run stand between Shaw and Pujara was dominated by the talented Mumbaikar, who hit some delightful drives off Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme’s bowling. The bounce and carry made it easier to hit on the rise and Shaw’s improved footwork saw him drive elegantly through the covers.

There were square drives and a few on-drives while he also played and missed a few. He did live dangerously but more importantly had the scoreboard ticking even as Pujara was stuck at the other end Wagner wasn't used much with the semi-new kookaburra ball and it was his bouncer that Shaw hooked well enough to evade a 6 feet 8 inch Jamieson for maximum..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. court deals serious blow to Trump's "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy

A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked one of President Donald Trumps signature immigration policies that has helped to sharply curb a migration surge on the southern border and forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico. The de...

Google employee who was at Zurich office tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of Alphabet Incs Google, who had been in the Zurich office, has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Friday. The Zurich office, like all other offices, remains open, a Google spokesperson said.The number of confi...

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nations top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and possible res...

WRAPUP 2-Consumer spending, inflation cool; spotlight on Fed amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. consumer spending slowed in January and could lose further momentum as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has sparked a stock market sell-off and revived fears of a recession, causes households to tighten their purse string...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020