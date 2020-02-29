Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Lunch, Day 1

Scoreboard at lunch on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 15 Virat Kohli batting 3 Extras (LB-1, WD-5) 6 Total (For 2 wickets in 23 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-80

Bowling: Tim Southee 7-2-25-0, Trent Boult 6-1-19-1, Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-15-0, Kyle Jamieson 5-1-18-1, Neil Wagner 1-0-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.