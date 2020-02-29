Left Menu
Report: Bucs QB Winston underwent knee surgery

  29-02-2020 07:29 IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston not only underwent LASIK eye surgery this offseason, he also needed a torn meniscus repaired, NFL Network reported Friday. It's not clear when the knee procedure was done on Winston, who last season became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a season.

JP Peterson, the host of a Tampa Bay-area radio show, apparently was the first person to report the news of both surgeries on Feb. 11. "Jameis has had LASIK surgery," Peterson said. "He's finally gotten LASIK surgery and he had a torn meniscus repaired in his knee that he was playing with for a few games."

NFL Network reported Friday the torn meniscus needed to be trimmed. Winston, who late in the season was on Tampa Bay injury reports with a knee injury, also had a hairline fracture in his throwing thumb. He still managed to start every game during the regular season. Winston led the NFL in passing yards (5,109), attempts (626) and interceptions (30) and set a career high with 33 touchdown passes in 16 games in 2019.

He was intercepted at least once in 12 games for the Buccaneers (7-9) -- including five times by the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, and four times by the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 and Houston Texans in Week 16. --Field Level Media

