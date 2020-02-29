Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks, Collins prove dominant in win over Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 09:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 09:06 IST
Hawks, Collins prove dominant in win over Nets

John Collins totaled 33 points and 13 rebounds and the host Atlanta Hawks pushed the Brooklyn Nets into eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 141-118 victory on Friday night. The Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak to the Nets (26-32) by leading for the final 28:45 of the game, placing all five starters in double figures and scoring their most points in any game against the Nets.

Collins recorded his ninth game with at least 30 points this season and his game-high rebound total helped the Hawks to a commanding 52-38 edge on the boards. Rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter, when Atlanta scored 40 points by shooting 59.1 percent and hitting 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Reddish shot 9 of 14 from the field for the game and hit four of his career-high six 3-pointers in the third.

Trae Young collected 22 points and 14 assists for his 25th double as Atlanta shot 51.5 percent from the field and 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from 3-point range. Rookie De'Andre Hunter added a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) while Kevin Huerter contributed 15 points. Spencer Dinwiddie collected 24 points and 13 assists but shot 6 of 16 from the floor as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star break. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris added 18 points apiece for the Nets, who shot 45.7 percent and hit 18 3-pointers.

LeVert's layup with 10:42 remaining in the fourth cut it to 108-102 but the Nets missed their next nine shots until a layup by Harris with 5:25 remaining. By then, the Hawks held a 120-106 lead after ripping off a 12-4 run capped by Young's nifty layup with 5:37 left. Atlanta officially sealed the win with 4:09 remaining when Collins outmuscled three defenders for a rebound of Young's missed 3-pointer and emphatically converted the dunk.

The Nets took a pair of 13-point leads and settled for a 36-29 lead after the opening quarter. Brooklyn took a 43-33 lead on a LeVert 3-pointer but Atlanta outscored the Nets 35-19 the rest of the quarter and held a 68-62 lead by halftime. Atlanta ripped off a 9-0 run to take an 83-70 lead on a 3-pointer by Reddish with 9:19 left. The Nets cut the deficit to seven points twice but Atlanta carried a 108-98 lead into the fourth.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: Biden says he'll be nominee if South Carolina win is 'significant'

Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolinas Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick the right nominee to face President Donald Trump. If you send me out of here with a victory thats significa...

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned top party officials of the serious consequences of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equip...

Girard, Avs hold off Hurricanes late

Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, on Friday night. Colorado won its fifth game in a row ...

China Feb factory activity contracts at record pace as coronavirus bites

Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, even worse than during the global financial crisis, highlighting the colossal damage from the coronavirus outbreak on the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020