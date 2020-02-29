Hawks, Collins prove dominant in win over Nets

John Collins totaled 33 points and 13 rebounds and the host Atlanta Hawks pushed the Brooklyn Nets into eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 141-118 victory on Friday night. The Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak to the Nets (26-32) by leading for the final 28:45 of the game, placing all five starters in double figures and scoring their most points in any game against the Nets.

Collins recorded his ninth game with at least 30 points this season and his game-high rebound total helped the Hawks to a commanding 52-38 edge on the boards. Rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter, when Atlanta scored 40 points by shooting 59.1 percent and hitting 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Reddish shot 9 of 14 from the field for the game and hit four of his career-high six 3-pointers in the third.

Trae Young collected 22 points and 14 assists for his 25th double as Atlanta shot 51.5 percent from the field and 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from 3-point range. Rookie De'Andre Hunter added a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) while Kevin Huerter contributed 15 points. Spencer Dinwiddie collected 24 points and 13 assists but shot 6 of 16 from the floor as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star break. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris added 18 points apiece for the Nets, who shot 45.7 percent and hit 18 3-pointers.

LeVert's layup with 10:42 remaining in the fourth cut it to 108-102 but the Nets missed their next nine shots until a layup by Harris with 5:25 remaining. By then, the Hawks held a 120-106 lead after ripping off a 12-4 run capped by Young's nifty layup with 5:37 left. Atlanta officially sealed the win with 4:09 remaining when Collins outmuscled three defenders for a rebound of Young's missed 3-pointer and emphatically converted the dunk.

The Nets took a pair of 13-point leads and settled for a 36-29 lead after the opening quarter. Brooklyn took a 43-33 lead on a LeVert 3-pointer but Atlanta outscored the Nets 35-19 the rest of the quarter and held a 68-62 lead by halftime. Atlanta ripped off a 9-0 run to take an 83-70 lead on a 3-pointer by Reddish with 9:19 left. The Nets cut the deficit to seven points twice but Atlanta carried a 108-98 lead into the fourth.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.