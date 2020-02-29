Left Menu
Butler, Robinson lead Heat by Mavs

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead the host Miami Heat to a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Dallas guard Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points. The younger brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry, he made 13 of 15 attempts from the floor, including 8 of 9 on 3-pointers, with the eight makes marking a career high.

Miami went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 101-93 lead, and the Heat never trailed again to snap a two-game losing streak. Miami entered having lost four of five, including defeats to three of the five worst teams in the league: Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota. But the Heat were solid on Friday, also getting contributions from Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, each of whom had 16 points.

Heat center Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the season. He is eighth in the league in double-doubles. Miami improved to 24-4 at home. Only Philadelphia and Milwaukee have a better record at home this season.

Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas. He made 6-of-14 3-point attempts. Mavs star Luka Doncic, playing on his 21st birthday in front of numerous fans who traveled from his native Slovenia to see him and Dragic, had just eight points in the first half but finished with 23 points and 10 assists. He went 0-for-6 on 3-pointers and was held below his 28.7 scoring average.

Dallas also got 15 points from Tim Hardaway Jr., but he had just two in the second half. He is the son of former Heat star Tim Hardaway. The teams were tied 31-31 after one quarter. Miami led 63-55 at halftime as Doncic made just 1-of-7 from the floor.

The Heat stretched their lead to 12 points in the third, but Dallas stormed back with a 19-5 run. Curry had 14 points in the quarter, and Doncic added 11. Dallas scored 38 points in the frame to take a 93-88 lead. However, Miami took control at the start of the fourth quarter. After the Heat's 13-0 run, the Mavericks never came closer than six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

