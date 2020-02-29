Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City's Sane steps up return from injury

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 09:31 IST
Man City's Sane steps up return from injury

London, Feb 29 (AFP) Leroy Sane ramped up his return from injury as the Manchester City winger played 57 minutes with the club's under-23 side on Friday Germany international Sane has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August.

Sane, who was PFA Young Player of the Year in City's 2017-18 Premier League-winning campaign, returned to training last month The 24-year-old played his first match since on Friday as City's Elite Development Squad faced Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in Premier League 2.

Sane's return to the pitch is welcome news for City manager Pep Guardiola, who will hope his star can play a role in their bid for a successful end to the season "It is always nice to ease back and get a feel for the game," Guardiola had said of Sane before the game.

"It is incredible that first-team players can join in with academy games for recovery. It is good." Sane, who was a transfer target for Bayern Munich before the injury, showed his relief at finally being able to play again when he tweeted after the match "Back on the pitch...and it felt great," he wrote alongside a picture of him in action. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases, raise total to 2,931 -KCDC

South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases, raising the countrys total infections to 2,931, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said on Saturday....

On the trail: Biden says he'll be nominee if South Carolina win is 'significant'

Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolinas Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick the right nominee to face President Donald Trump. If you send me out of here with a victory thats significa...

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned top party officials of the serious consequences of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equip...

Girard, Avs hold off Hurricanes late

Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, on Friday night. Colorado won its fifth game in a row ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020