Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducks deal Penguins their fifth straight loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 11:23 IST
Ducks deal Penguins their fifth straight loss
Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Ryan Getzlaf scored a key goal midway through the second period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 Friday night. Danton Heinen and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Ducks, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 1-4. Goaltender John Gibson made 28 saves.

Jason Zucker scored both goals and Marcus Pettersson assisted on each for the Penguins, who suffered their season-high fifth consecutive defeat, during which they've been outscored 19-8. Matt Murray stopped 18 of 21 shots. Heinen opened the scoring at 14:14 of the first period with his first goal with the Ducks since being acquired at the trade deadline Monday from Boston. Teammate Kiefer Sherwood controlled the puck behind the Pittsburgh net before finding Heinen just outside the top of the crease. Heinen's shot went off the goalie's blocker and then deflected off the left leg of defenseman Zach Trotman before entering the net.

The Penguins tied the score at 1-1 on Zucker's power-play goal at 1:16 of the second. He deflected Pettersson's shot from the blue line over Gibson's right shoulder and just inside the post. Getzlaf gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 9:23 of the second. Sam Steel's shot from the right faceoff circle went off of Murray's right arm and then ricocheted off the left post and directly to Getzlaf, who fired it into the open side of the net.

Guhle, who was recalled a day earlier from San Diego of the American Hockey League, scored unassisted at 17:20 of the second. He picked up a loose puck at the top of the faceoff circles after a scramble in front and fired a shot that deflected off Trotman's left knee and past Murray. With an extra attacker on the ice, Zucker beat Gibson with a slap shot from the left faceoff circle at 18:39 of the third to cap the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Draft of electoral rolls for TTAADC to be published on March 10

The draft publication of electoral rolls for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC election will be published on March 10, officials said A notification issued by State Election Commissioner SEC, ML Dey on Friday said ...

US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak

Washington, Feb 29 AP Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product The Food and Drug Administration s...

AGR dues: Bharti Airtel says complied with SC order, directions issued on October 2019.

AGR dues Bharti Airtel says complied with SC order, directions issued on October 2019....

Benedetto hat-trick keeps Marseille clear in second

Marseille strengthened their grip on second place in Ligue 1 as Dario Benedetto scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at lowly Nimes on Friday The 29-year-old Argentina international, who joined from Boca Juniors last year, has now scored 11 leag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020