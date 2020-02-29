Ducks deal Penguins their fifth straight loss

Ryan Getzlaf scored a key goal midway through the second period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 Friday night. Danton Heinen and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Ducks, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 1-4. Goaltender John Gibson made 28 saves.

Jason Zucker scored both goals and Marcus Pettersson assisted on each for the Penguins, who suffered their season-high fifth consecutive defeat, during which they've been outscored 19-8. Matt Murray stopped 18 of 21 shots. Heinen opened the scoring at 14:14 of the first period with his first goal with the Ducks since being acquired at the trade deadline Monday from Boston. Teammate Kiefer Sherwood controlled the puck behind the Pittsburgh net before finding Heinen just outside the top of the crease. Heinen's shot went off the goalie's blocker and then deflected off the left leg of defenseman Zach Trotman before entering the net.

The Penguins tied the score at 1-1 on Zucker's power-play goal at 1:16 of the second. He deflected Pettersson's shot from the blue line over Gibson's right shoulder and just inside the post. Getzlaf gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 9:23 of the second. Sam Steel's shot from the right faceoff circle went off of Murray's right arm and then ricocheted off the left post and directly to Getzlaf, who fired it into the open side of the net.

Guhle, who was recalled a day earlier from San Diego of the American Hockey League, scored unassisted at 17:20 of the second. He picked up a loose puck at the top of the faceoff circles after a scramble in front and fired a shot that deflected off Trotman's left knee and past Murray. With an extra attacker on the ice, Zucker beat Gibson with a slap shot from the left faceoff circle at 18:39 of the third to cap the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.